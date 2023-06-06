Kamloops police arrest suspect while investigating local drug trafficking organization

Photo: Castanet

An investigation into a local drug trafficking organization launched by Kamloops Mounties earlier this year has resulted in the discovery of a “considerable amount” of suspected fentanyl and one arrest, according to police.

In a quarterly report prepared for city council’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, Kamloops RCMP said its targeted enforcement unit started the investigation in January.

“A person of interest was identified as supplying drugs to local traffickers,” the report said.

Mounties said the suspect, who was in possession of one kilogram of suspected cocaine, was arrested in early May.

“A search warrant was subsequently executed on the suspects’ residence where police located approximately 4 kilograms of suspected controlled substances, including a considerable amount of suspected fentanyl,” the report said.

According to Kamloops RCMP, in addition to the suspected drugs, police found body armour, Tasers, “a large amount” of money and two guns.

Police said the accused was released from custody as the investigation continues, and Kamloops RCMP will be recommending charges against this person when the investigation ends.