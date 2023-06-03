KFR extinguishes fires along Highway 1 near Peterson Creek Bridge

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Fire Rescue crews knocked down what appeared to be multiple landscape fires on the side of Highway 1 north of Peterson Creek bridge.

Trans-Canada Highway’s westbound lanes were blocked off near Peterson Creek Bridge Saturday afternoon as firefighters responded to what appeared to be several small landscape fires on the side of the road.

The incident happened just north of the bridge, near the Highway 1 and Highway 5 interchange.

In a social media post at about 1 p.m., Kamloops Fire Rescue said the fire was contained, and crews were performing mop-up operations.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the incident.

This story will be updated if more information is known.