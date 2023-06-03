Police seen seizing gun after fence knocked down during Brock arrest

Photo: Contributed A Castanet Kamloops reader shared this photo of police outside a home Friday evening in the 2700-block of Joyce Avenue in Brocklehurst.

There was a large police presence for hours Friday outside a house near Kamloops Airport, where neighbours watched as Mounties seized what looked to be a handgun.

Police have not yet provided any information about the incident at a house in the 2700-block of Joyce Avenue in Brocklehurst. Five RCMP vehicles were parked outside the home and investigators could be seen speaking in the yard.

A neighbour who lives near the half-duplex said police knocked his fence down while trying to apprehend a suspect early Friday afternoon.

“From what I understand, they chased somebody through the backyard and then I don’t know anything after that — he wouldn’t tell me anything else,” the man told Castanet Kamloops.

“The cop told me that’s why my fence was knocked down in the backyard.”

The man said Mounties told him he would be reimbursed for the damage.

A number of Joyce Avenue residents said multiple people appeared to have been arrested at the scene.

A neighbour across the street said she saw investigators removing what appeared to be a firearm from the property.

“I did see the officer taking a handgun into evidence,” she said.

“I saw them put a gun into an evidence bag.”

Police could be seen leaving the area just after 8:30 p.m.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Mounties for information about the incident. This story will be updated if more becomes known.

