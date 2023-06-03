Tournament Inn appears slated for redevelopment, but few details available

Photo: Mya Toews The new development sign displayed outside the Tournament Inn.

A well-known Valleyview motel appears to be earmarked for redevelopment.

A new sign outside the Tournament Inn, 1893 East Trans-Canada Hwy., indicates the property will be redeveloped by its owners.

The site is a little more than 1.5 acres is currently home to more than 50 people. The property was assessed at $2.759 million earlier this year.

The owners of the motel told Castanet Kamloops they are not able to provide any information about the development project at this time.

They said more information will most likely be available in a few weeks.