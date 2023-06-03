Jail, counselling for recent addict who became homeless, went on 'astonishing' crime spree

Photo: Castanet

A repeat thief who turned to a life of crime after recently becoming addicted to drugs has been jailed and ordered to take substance abuse counselling following an “astonishing” two-month crime spree.

Kirklen Gregory Desjardin pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to seven charges, including three theft charges and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Court heard the 28-year-old recently became addicted to drugs and quickly found himself in trouble.

“This is somebody who fell into substance abuse and deteriorated fairly rapidly,” defence lawyer John Gustafson told court.

Desjardin was arrested on April 17 on Schubert Drive after the owner of a stolen Dodge Ram spotted his truck and called police.

Desjardin also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a March 31 crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase, in which he crashed another stolen Dodge pickup, as well as allegations he committed two break-ins to locked compounds in Salmon Arm and a March 14 incident in which he stole yet another Dodge pickup truck from a home in Salmon Arm before fleeing police, among other charges.

Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said Desjardin has no prior criminal record.

“It’s unusual that he comes before the court with six files on his first entry, and they’re quite significant,” she said.

“What is also notable is that they all occurred in just under two months. You could summarize it as a spree.”

Gustafson said Desjardin found himself “no longer able to live in his family’s home” after becoming addicted to drugs.

“He’s essentially homeless,” he said. “That said, and to his credit, he has engaged with treatment while in custody."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a 135-day jail sentence followed by 12 months of probation.

“I’m sure that you and probably most importantly your family are shocked by just how quickly drug abuse took over your life,” she said.

“It’s astonishing how much you accomplished, in a negative way, in a short period of time because of it.”

Once he’s given credit for time served, Desjardin will have about two months remaining on his sentence. Terms of his probation will require he abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and take substance abuse counselling as directed by his probation officer, among other conditions.

“I hope you take the counselling seriously and get back to a more productive life,” Frame said.

Desjardin was also fined $500 and prohibited from driving for one year.