URide celebrates first anniversary in Kamloops, 50,000-ride mark

Photo: URide An official URide car making its debut in Penticton after the company's success in Kamloops.

URide is celebrating its first year in Kamloops.

Over that year, the company said, 50,000 rides have been given in the Tournament Capital alone.

“Seeing the progress we’ve made in Kamloops over this past year truly validates our efforts,” Ravi Dhami, the company's regional operations manager, said in a news release.

“Our journey here has been warmly received by the residents, making our work all the more gratifying. I want to specifically acknowledge our team of drivers who have played an instrumental role in delivering our services in this community.”

Roger Dhesa, a driver with URide, is also excited about the company’s success.

“I am thrilled to be part of a company and I look forward to many more years of driving with URide in Kamloops,” Dhesa said in the news release.