Tree planting fundraiser Saturday for Kamloops Community Forest

Photo: KHIC The KHIC team prepared to plant their first tree in the Kamloops Community Forest on Saturday.

The Kamloops Hybrid Interact Club and the Aberdeen Neighbourhood Association are hosting a fundraiser Saturday aimed at helping the development of the Kamloops Community Forest.

KHIC recently received a climate action grant from the City of Kamloops to fund trees and soil for the community forest.

On Saturday, volunteers will be planting their first tree. There will be free Starbucks coffee, water and juice. There will also be door prizes available from Canadian Tire, Pharmasave and Save On Foods, as well as a guest speaker from the Grasslands Council of BC.

Money raised will go towards the purchase of more trees as well as a project called the Haiti National Clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Strategy.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., the guest speaker at 11 a.m. and ends around noon. It will take place on the Walking Path at West Highlands Park, 1185 Links Way.