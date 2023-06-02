City of Kamloops issues warning after conspiracy flyer mimics municipal branding

Photo: Contributed The City of Kamloops has vowed to take action to protect its brand from unauthorized use after this pamphlet, touting conspiracy theories, was distributed in some city neighbourhoods.

A City of Kamloops manager has issued a warning about unauthorized use of the city’s logo and branding after a flyer touting conspiracy theories in relation to the city's climate action plan was circulated in some neighbourhoods.

While the flyer doesn’t include the Canada’s Tournament Capital logo, it uses City of Kamloops branding — including colours, headers and fonts apparently chosen to mimic official city marketing.

Kristen Rodrigue, acting communications manager for the City of Kamloops, briefly addressed the matter in front of council on Tuesday.

“Staff has recently been made aware of some materials that have been distributed lately that have been designed to look as though they're from the City of Kamloops, as well as some other unauthorized uses of our logo on social media,” Rodrigue said.

“I wanted to let council know that the city takes the unapproved use of the city's logo and branding seriously, and works actively to remove such instances.”

Rodrigue said city staff work hard to build trust in the brand so the community “can be confident in the accuracy and authenticity of the information we distribute, particularly in an age of misinformation.”

She reminded the public that the city’s logo is trademarked.

“Its unauthorized use is an infringement of that copyright,” she said.

“The city does take action to protect its brand.”

Coun. Dale Bass said on social media the flyer has been distributed in the Juniper and Westmount neighbourhoods.

It spouts disinformation such as a claim that residents will be “forced” to give up vehicles and freedom of travel as progress is made on goals laid out in the city climate action plan, which was adopted by council after significant community engagement.

It mentions “15 minute cities,” a concept advocating for placing community amenities and facilities close to where people Iive, which has been a recent target of conspiracy theories.

Did you receive a flyer or know where it came from? Contact the Castanet Kamloops newsroom by calling 778-376-2151 or emailing [email protected].

