Kamloops Food Policy Council plans climate grief circle for those upset by climate change

Photo: Psycom.net

The Kamloops Food Policy Council is hosting its first climate grief circle, a session for those who are worried about climate change.

Lindsay Harris, the food policy implementation lead at KFPC, said the idea for the circle originated a few months ago.

She said during one of the agency's monthly potluck meetings, a few members stayed behind and started to discuss climate change.

“We were sharing just our thoughts and feelings and experiences with climate change," she said.

"It was a suggestion from that group to hold a more intentional time and space, to invite people to reflect on and share with each other."

Harris said there is no structure for the circle, and while there will be facilitators, they hope to just create a welcoming and comfortable space.

“We're really hoping that it can be a very emergent practice that the people who show up can define what it means for themselves,” she said.

The circle will be a drop-in event and no registration is required. Attendees are welcome to come and go as they please.

“One of the focuses of the food policy council has been on trying to support people to take action on climate,” she said.

“I think that it's just equally important to think about ways that we can take care of ourselves when we're doing that work — to really hold space for the feelings and emotions that people may have. [This] is really just a space to support each other. And to hopefully take care of ourselves in the way that we need to keep feeling motivated to take action on improving climate issues.”

While this is a first for the KFPC, this is not a first in Kamloops. Transition Kamloops has held a Climate Cafe for some time.

KFPC’s first circle will be on June 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Stir, 185 Royal Ave.