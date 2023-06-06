Fire chief says mobile home fire highlights importance of working smoke alarms

Photo: Shutterstock

Blackpool’s fire chief is reminding residents about the importance of working smoke detectors after a fire on a property in a mobile home park earlier this spring.

According to a news release from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Blackpool Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire in a mobile home park just after 4:30 a.m. on April 30.

Five occupants evacuated the unit and called 911 after their smoke detector was triggered.

According to the TNRD, fire crews arrived to find a small fire had started in a newer addition to the mobile home, caused by a wire that was nicked by a nail during construction.

Mike Savage, Blackpool fire chief, said in a statement the smoke alarm saved the residents and their home.

“The people in the home were very grateful to have had a working smoke alarm and were equally grateful for Blackpool Fire Rescue and its members for having installed the smoke alarm,” he said.

Savage said three years ago, Blackpool Fire Rescue provided combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to each home in their fire protection area that didn’t have one.

Fire crews helped to install the detectors in neighbourhoods including the mobile home park where this fire took place.

“Our smoke alarm checks in 2020 revealed that in one area, 50 per cent of units had no smoke alarms and 50 per cent had no carbon monoxide detectors,” Savage said, adding smoke alarms in 25 homes had dead batteries.

“Fortunately in this instance, no one was hurt. Unfortunately, that may not have been the case if there had not been a functioning smoke alarm.”

Savage said the situation highlights the importance of having working smoke detectors and properly installed and inspected wiring.

He said working smoke alarms remain the most effective way to prevent fire injuries and deaths.