Photo: City of Kamloops

The Brocklehurst Outdoor Pool will officially open for the summer on Monday.

Swimming between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. requires registration, but all other times are drop-in.

Registration opens on Saturday at 10 a.m.

More information can be found at the City of Kamloops website.

The pool is located at 2470 Fleetwood Ave.