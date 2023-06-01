Suspect arrested after brazen attempted purse snatching on Tranquille, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A woman was picked up by police after allegedly trying to rob another woman of her purse and phone in broad daylight on a busy North Kamloops street, police say.

Mounties responded to the 700-block of Tranquille Road on May 29 just after 2:30 p.m. where a woman was allegedly stopped by a stranger who demanded her phone and purse.

The suspect is alleged to have attempted to physically take the items. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the woman managed to call police before her phone was snatched away.

“A man in the area retrieved the victim’s phone from the suspect and returned it to its proper owner,” she said.

“Shortly after, a woman matching the suspect’s description was located by police, arrested for robbery and taken to cells as part of the investigation.”

The suspect was later released with conditions and a court date.

Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process, Evelyn said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.