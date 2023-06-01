Kamloops teen involved in police chase facing four charges

Photo: Vikki Hui The 19-year-old returns to court June 8.

A 19-year-old Kamloops man who led police on a chase in March 2022 returns to Vancouver provincial court June 8 to face multiple charges.

Anson Ngai-Shun Chow was expected to enter guilty pleas June 1 before Judge Gregory Rideout, according to court information. That now moves forward a week.

The first count against Chow is that he allegedly resisted or wilfully obstructed a police officer on March 11, 2022.

The second is that he allegedly drove that day while being pursued by a police officer and failed to stop the vehicle as soon as was reasonable.

Chow also faces two counts of dangerous driving on that day and on March 26, 2022.

The court information was sworn last October and the case was waived to Vancouver.