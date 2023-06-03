Kamloops Art Gallery head nominated to national board of directors

Photo: CAMDO Margaret Chrumka, Executive Director at the Kamloops Art Galler, has been nominated to be a part of a national board of directors.

The head of the Kamloops Art Gallery has been nominated to join the Canadian Art Museum Directors Organization (CAMDO) board of directors.

CAMDO held a national conference Tuesday in Winnipeg, where KAG Executive Director Margaret Chrumka was nominated. She has been a member of CAMDO since 2016.

According to a press release from KAG, CAMDO is meant to serve as a convener and catalyst for art museums and gallery directors.

CAMDO helps galleries all over Canada, including the National Gallery of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, Winnipeg Art Gallery, Vancouver Art Gallery and more.

“I am deeply honoured to have been nominated to this national board. It represents a recognition of the impactful work taken on by the Kamloops Art Gallery and our expertise and commitment to sharing the important role that art and artists play in society,” Chrumka said in a news release.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the CAMDO board to continue to facilitate and strengthen the understanding and transformative experiences that encounters with art offer.”