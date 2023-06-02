Man who smashed ex's belongings in angry rage ordered to take anger management

Photo: Castanet

A man well known in the Kamloops community for cleaning up downtown streets has been ordered to take anger management counselling after smashing his ex-girlfriend’s belongings during a rage-filled argument.

Benjamin John James, 39, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of mischief.

Court heard James’ ex-girlfriend called 911 on Oct. 22 following a heated argument with him in her apartment.

“During the argument, Mr. James caused significant damage to her apartment, breaking her pictures, smashing her laptop and breaking her air-conditioning unit,” Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said in court.

“There was quite aggressive behaviour by Mr. James.”

Defence lawyer James Ross said James is “very well-known in the community” for his efforts to clean up downtown streets. He sweeps sidewalks, clears snow and sanitizes railings and crosswalk buttons.

“He does this on a volunteer basis and he relies on tips from citizens who appreciate his work to essentially make a living,” he said.

Ross said James is addicted to opioids but is presently clean and has had “periods of sobriety” in recent months.

“He was upset and he reacted poorly and damaged her property,” he said.

“He acknowledges that and takes responsibility for that.”

James tried to justify his behaviour, telling court he was trying to protect his ex from making poor life decisions.

“My actions weren’t done out of malice or in any way to harm her,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame took a dim view of that, telling James he had to take responsibility.

“Those actions are not justified,” she said. “Destroying her property is not your option.”

Frame eventually went along with a joint submission for a conditional discharge and year of probation, meaning James will not have a criminal record if he completes the 12 months without incident.

“I’m going to discharge you conditionally given your reputation in the community,” she said.

Terms of James’ probation will require he have no contact with and stay away from his ex. He will also be required to take counselling for anger management and respectful relationships as directed by his probation officer.

James is also facing new charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats stemming from an alleged incident on May 8. He remains free on bail on those charges and will return to court on June 22 for arraignment.