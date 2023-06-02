Kamloops mom issues warning after baby suffers 'margarita burn'

Photo: Reanna Bendzak The progression of phytophotodermatitis (a.k.a margarita burn) on Reanna Bendzak's daughter.

A Kamloops mom is issuing a warning to other parents after her baby experienced phytophotodermatitis — also known as margarita burn.

Reanna Bendzak told Castanet Kamloops that she first discovered margarita burn after giving her seven-month-old baby girl a frozen piece of celery on a sunny day to help with teething.

The family was outdoors for an event and she said even though it was not hot out, her baby had full sun protection on.

The next morning Bendzak found a rash around her daughter’s mouth, which she originally thought was from teething. After the rash worsened throughout the da,y Bendzak and her husband called their doctor and made an appointment for the next morning.

In the meantime, they researched and found phytophotodermatitis online.

They found out that the burn is caused when the juice of certain foods are exposed to sunlight. They contain a chemical called furanocoumarin, which is present in carrots, celery, citrus and figs, among other foods.

“At first, we weren't sure if it was real or not," Bendzak said. "So both my husband and I did a little test patch on our arm — and sure enough we both ended up with burns as well."

Bendzak posted a series of photos on Facebook to warn family and friends, but it gained a lot of traction from concerned parents and garnered over 3,000 likes.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the people are just appreciative that they have this new information in their tool belts and can make better choices moving forward," she said.

The viral post found its way onto Good Morning America, and Bendzak was approached by the program for an interview. The full article was published on May 26.

Bendzak is urging parents to take extra precautions with their little ones when outdoors.

“When you do consume [these] foods make sure that you're washing well with soap and water and have protective clothing on if you can't do that," she said.