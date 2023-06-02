Concerts, watch parties and hall of fame on tap for final weekend of Memorial Cup

Photo: Candice Ward/CHL

The Kamloops Blazers have been eliminated, but the Memorial Cup plans to end on a high note this weekend, caped off with an athletics challenge, Juno award-winning bands inspiring speakers and watch parties.

On Friday, Blazers legends Scott Neidermayer and Shane Doan will be joined by majority owner Tom Gaglardi for a hot stove discussion at Molson Canadian Hockey House from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Hockey House will be the scene of a watch party for the 7 p.m. semifinal between the Peterborough Petes and the Seattle Thunderbirds, and Mother Sun will take to the stage after the game.

For Women’s Day on Saturday, the Femsport Challenge will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Seymour Street.

The free-to-attend challenge will see competing women perform tire flips, drags, weighted carries, sandbag presses and car pushes. Competitors will vary in skill level from novice to elite.

A 4:30 p.m. hot stove at Hockey House will feature Marie-Philip Poulin, Team Canada captain and former Canadian athlete of the year, Manon Rhéaume, the only woman to every suit up in the National Hockey League, and Olympic gold medalists Meghan Agosta and Cheryl Pounder.

Women’s Day will close with dual concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m. with Juno award-winning Vancouver-based alternative rock band Dear Rouge and Blonde Diamond.

Sunday will be the final day of events, and will see the gates to the Molson Canadian Hockey House open at 12 p.m.

The final hot stove will see CHL President Dan MacKenzie and WHL Commissioner Ron Robison discuss the 2023 Memorial Cup and the future of major-junior hockey in Canada. That gets underway at 2:30 p.m.

Those without tickets to the championship final can still join the watch party at 4 p.m at Molson Canadian Hockey House.

Events will close out with a final music spotlight to showcase local talent, with bands Angie Heinze Band and Loops taking the stage.

The Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit at Kelson Hall also remains open through the weekend — 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday.