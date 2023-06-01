B.C.'s minister of public safety in Kamloops to meet with local government, police

Photo: The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby Minister Mike Farnworth speaks during the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers press conference on bail reform in Ottawa, on Friday, March 10, 2023

B.C.’s public safety minister is in Kamloops on Thursday meeting with local government officials.

According to the ministry, Mike Farnworth is in the Tournament Capital as part of an ongoing community safety tour, having visited other municipalities over the past several months.

“As part of this tour, he is meeting with mayor and council, Kamloops RCMP, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre,” the ministry said in an email.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Kamloops RCMP for more information on which topics will be discussed with the minister.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.