Well-known Kamloops defence lawyer appointed judge in B.C. Supreme Court

Photo: Smith Law Group Brad Smith

A prominent Kamloops criminal defence lawyer has been appointed a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Brad Smith will begin sitting as a judge on Nov. 1.

Smith, who is originally from South Africa, spent 13 years as a federal prosecutor in B.C. before establishing a defence practice in 2013. In 2019, he was given King’s Counsel designation.

Smith has represented accused in a number of high-profile cases in Kamloops and across B.C. Recently, he successfully defended Kamloops RCMP Const. Christopher Squire on a dangerous driving allegation stemming from a high-speed chase in Westsyde in 2018.

He has also volunteered on the organizing committee of the Kamloops Inns of Court program and at Thompson Rivers University’s law school, as well as on the boards of the Association of Legal Aid Lawyers and the Overlander Ski Club.