Kamloops McDonald's tops in B.C., ninth in Canada for McHappy Day fundraising

Photo: Brandy Godza-Sekhon The McDonald's team on McHappy day, which raised over $69,000 for RIH.

Kamloops-area McDonald's restaurants were among the top fundraisers in Canada last month on McHappy Day.

According to Brandy Godza-Sekhon, owner and operator, the stores raised $69,079.76 on May 10 for McHappy Day — tops in B.C. and ninth in the country.

Godza-Sekhon said that each year the owner and operator team for each McDonald’s chooses a registered charity for the funds and then a portion goes to the Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver.

“We got to donate 100 per cent of our funds to the Ronald McDonald family room project that's happening here at Royal Inland Hospital,” she said.

“I look forward to 2024 when we do get to open the Ronald McDonald family room in Kamloops. It's an incredible honor for Kamloops to be one of the very few in the hospitals in the country that get to have one of these.”

She said that Kamloops and Merritt are very supportive on McHappy day and that they always come out “in a big way.”

“I think that Kamloops and Merritt is a community of love — we live in an amazing city and an amazing community,” Godza-Sekhon said.

“We like to think that every donation matters and I think everybody knows that every donation matters.”