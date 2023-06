Photo: Glacier Media

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the hand last weekend in Valleyview.

Mounties responded to the 1700-block of the East Trans Canada Highway just before 5 a.m. on Sunday where a man was located with non-life threatening injuries to his hand..

Officers patrolled the area but no suspect was found.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.