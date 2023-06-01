Kamloops police looking for tips to help find missing 24-year-old woman

Photo: RCMP Police are looking for 24-year-old Kasandra Nolin, who was last seen in Valleyview on May 26.

Mounties are asking for help from the community to find a missing Prince George woman who was last seen in Kamloops.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said 24-year-old Kasandra “Kasi” Nolin, who recently arrived in the city, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Evelyn said officers have determined Nolin was last seen on May 26 in Valleyview.

“Police are encouraging Kasandra or anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts to please reach out as soon as possible,” Evelyn said.

Nolin is described as standing 5-foot-7, weighing 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Nolin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.