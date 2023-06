Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man was arrested after starting multiple fights downtown last weekend.

According to Mounties, officers responded to a report of a man arguing with people near the 400-block of St. Paul Street on May 26 at about 2:40 p.m.

The man had been responsible for causing several other calls in the area, as well, police said.

He was arrested and held to prevent continuation of the offence.

Mounties said he was released once sober. No charges are expected.