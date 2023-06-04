Man arrested, woman taken to hospital following North Shore assault, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff
A man was arrested and a woman was taken to hospital following an alleged assault last weekend on the North Shore.
Mounties responded to an address on Tranquille Road where a woman was located with non-life threatening injuries on May 28 at about 8:40 p.m., police said.
As part of the investigation, police said a suspect was located on Sherwood Drive and arrested for assault causing bodily harm.
The man was lodged in cells before being released when sober with a court date and conditions.
Kamloops RCMP said charge recommendations are anticipated.