Traffic slowed after collision at downtown Kamloops intersection

A two-vehicle collision had a downtown Kamloops intersection closed to traffic on Wednesday evening.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance paramedics attended the crash, which happened at the intersection of Seymour Street and Second Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Traffic appeared to be blocked off at Seymour Street and along Second Avenue from south of Victoria Street to St. Paul Street.

There is no official word yet on any injuries suffered as a result of the crash.