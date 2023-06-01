Secwepemc creator featured on TikTok for National Indigenous History Month

A Kamloops creator has been featured on the first ever TikTok Indigenous Visionary Voices List, which highlights Indigenous people in B.C. making a difference on social media.

TikTok has made similar lists for pride month and black history month, but this is the first one created for National Indigenous History Month, which starts Thursday. The goal is to amplify Indigenous voices so they can educate the TikTok community about First Nations experiences and challenges.

Ashley Michel, a Secwepemc creator, said she taught herself how to sew her daughter's regalia in 2014, and eventually turned it into her small business, 4 Generation Creations.

She now sews ribbon skirts for her website and TikTok, but mainly sells apparel, accessories and supplies for making Indigenous clothing.

She said she started TikTok in 2020 as a way to cope with her boredom due to COVID-19 quarantine, but once she felt comfortable, she started to tell her story on the app.

“I really like to educate others about Indigenous issues and resiliency which kind of ties into my business, because I like to create designs that bring awareness to Indigenous issues,” she said.

A few months after starting on the app, she had her first viral video where she talked about learning to make her daughter’s regalia. The video garnered over 400,000 views and 90,000 likes.

Her most recent viral video which showed her daughter dancing at powwows, now has almost 5 million views, and over 1 million likes.

“I just like telling my story — as Indigenous people, I feel like we're very natural storytellers," she said.

“TikTok is a way for me to tell my story, whether it's about my business, whether it's about my daily life, whether it's about Indigenous history or Indigenous resiliency, it's just the opportunity for me to get my voice out there and share my story.”

Michel was approached by TikTok to be a part of the Indigenous Visionary Voices List, and she was happy to be a part of it.

“A big [reason for joining] was just being the authentic representation — a role model that I never had as a child growing up.”

“The authentic part is really important to me because I have a nine year old daughter and I want her to have somebody to look up to, whether that's her mom, other Indigenous creators or artists and businesses.”

Michel says she does not expect anything to come from being on this list, she just wants to be a good representation for Indigenous kids across the world.

“Just being that role model that a little res kid could look up to and [say] ‘Oh my gosh, they did it, maybe I can do it too,'" she said.

“This is super important to me because it helps to pave the way for others to be recognized.”

While this is the first Indigenous creator list, TikTok users have used the hashtag #Indigenoustiktok to bring together a community which supports and uplifts First Nations people on the social media app.