Police arrest suspect after cyclist struck with object under Halston Bridge

Kamloops police say one man was arrested after officers saw a cyclist get hit with a rock as she travelled under the Halston Bridge.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties were in the Schubert Drive and Halston Bridge area for a check wellbeing request on Monday, just after 1 p.m. Officers witnessed a cyclist get struck on the head with an object that appeared to be a rock as she rode under the bridge.

“Police immediately identified and arrested a suspect under the bridge deck for assault with a weapon,” Evelyn said.

“He was lodged in cells as officers conducted their initial investigation and later released with a court date and conditions.”

Evelyn said the cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.