213716
214663
Kamloops  

Kamloops police asking for help to find special blue tricycle after weekend theft

Child's tricycle stolen

- | Story: 429581

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a special child’s tricycle which was stolen from a North Shore property last weekend.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the theft happened sometime overnight on Saturday, May 27 from the 1100-block of Laroque Street.

“The tricycle holds great emotional value to its owner, who is a young child still learning how to ride,” Evelyn said.

“We are asking anyone who has information related to the bike’s whereabouts to please contact police.”

The bike is a folding blue tricycle with three regular sized bicycle tires.

Anyone who sees the tricycle or knows where it might be is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

210600