Kamloops police asking for help to find special blue tricycle after weekend theft

Photo: RCMP Have you seen this folding blue tricycle? Kamloops police are on the lookout after this child's bike was stolen on the weekend.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a special child’s tricycle which was stolen from a North Shore property last weekend.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the theft happened sometime overnight on Saturday, May 27 from the 1100-block of Laroque Street.

“The tricycle holds great emotional value to its owner, who is a young child still learning how to ride,” Evelyn said.

“We are asking anyone who has information related to the bike’s whereabouts to please contact police.”

The bike is a folding blue tricycle with three regular sized bicycle tires.

Anyone who sees the tricycle or knows where it might be is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.