Driver arrested after traffic stop nets stolen firearm, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A traffic stop of a suspicious BMW on Sunday led to an arrest and the discovery of a gun that was previously reported as stolen, police say.

According to Kamloops RCMP, officers on patrol noted a BMW station wagon registered to a prohibited driver that was missing its front license plate and had a damaged tail light.

During the investigation, police said, officers found a firearm and license plate that were reported as stolen.

The driver was arrested and released with a court date for offences related to the unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

The driver also received violation tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.