Council approves Tourism Kamloops proposal for rentals, food at Riverside Park

Photo: Castanet People enjoying the Riverside Park waterfront in summer 2021.

Kamloops council has given the go ahead for Tourism Kamloops to offer sports equipment rentals and food services in Riverside Park starting this summer.

An exemption to the city’s parks bylaw was necessary for Tourism Kamloops’ proposal to move forward. During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted in favour of an amendment put forward by Coun. Katie Neustaeter, authorizing a two-year exemption instead of the one-year exemption initially suggested by city staff.

Neustaeter said she believes the longer timeframe will provide a more stable outlook for businesses hoping to set up shop, and a consistent service for residents.

“It was my understanding that we've already had a pilot, that’s what we've already done. And I think it was deemed to be successful, and that was during a more challenging time socially than we're in right now,” Neustaeter said.

“We do hear a large demand for fun, for more of those kinds of activities.”

Tourism Kamloops offered expended food and beverage services as well as sporting equipment rentals, including kayaks, water bikes and lawn games, during the summer of 2021.

The initiative ran as a pilot out of an old concession building slated for demolition later that year.

“The program did really inject a lot of life and energy into Riverside Park. I remember being quite impressed that just the liveliness of the area right around that old building,” said Sean Smith, the city’s tournament capital and special events supervisor, during Tuesday’s meeting.

Smith said summer 2021 had challenges with wildfires, smoke and COVID-19. This year, with the new spray park that just opened, he said the city expects even more users will be attracted to the waterfront.

“It's proven that already, and the service provided by Tourism Kamloops will provide additional activities and services for families to enhance the visitor’s experience to Riverside Park,” he said.

In a report to council, staff said the tourism agency will act as the prime contractor overseeing business on city property, and will manage third-party contractors conducting the equipment rentals and food and beverage services.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she felt it was important to look at the program in a year, noting there are some residents in the community opposed to commercialization in the park.

“This is actually quite a major policy shift, because in the past, the policy was no commercialization in the park,” Bepple said, adding she wanted to see meaningful engagement and defined measures of success.

After some discussion, council landed on unanimously supporting Tourism Kamloops with the proposal and authorizing the two year exemption. Staff were further directed to present a report at the one year mark outlining the project’s progress, and presenting some options for the future.