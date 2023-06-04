Kamloops teen warned after brandishing airsoft gun, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A youth was given a warning last weekend after police responded to a report of a person armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

According to Mounties, officers responded to the report on May 26 at about 10:20 p.m. on McArthur Island, where they located a group of youths attempting to flee.

Police said they caught up with the teens and located a pair of 3D-printed brass knuckles.

Mounties said none of the youths were in possession of a handgun or wearing and were subsequently released.

A youth matching the description from the initial report was located the next day and turned over an airsoft handgun to police.

He was provided a warning for brandishing an airsoft pistol in public.