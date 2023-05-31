Kamloops police looking for man wanted for alleged possession of stolen property

Photo: RCMP Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Layton MacLaren is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

Kamloops police are asking for the public’s help in finding a local man who is wanted on a warrant.

Mounties said Layton MacLaren, 30, is wanted on an unendorsed warrant related to alleged possession of stolen property over $5,000.

MacLaren is described as a white man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 141 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and a scar on his forehead.

Anyone with information about MacLaren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.