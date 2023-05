Photo: Lyons Landscaping

A well-known Kamloops garden centre is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend with savings and ice cream.

Lyons Landscaping is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 25 per cent markdowns storewide and outdoor pots going for $25.

Retail manager Catharine Guzzo said master gardeners and an ice-cream truck will be on hand over the weekend, as well.

Lyons Landscaping is open 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.