Kamloops  

Pioneer Park fight caught on video, broken up by off-duty Mountie

Women fight at Pioneer Park

Police say charges are not expected after two women came to blows last weekend during an argument about a dog at Kamloops' Pioneer Park — a fight that was caught on camera and posted to Reddit.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties were called to the park just after 1 p.m. on Friday for a report of an assault.

“According to the investigation, two women got into a confrontation over a dog’s behaviour in the park, which turned physical and was broken up by an off-duty police officer,” she said.

“Uniformed officers arrived shortly after and spoke with the women about their behaviour.”

Evelyn said neither woman is expected to face charges.

