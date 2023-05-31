Expanded esports competition eyed for Kamloops-area high schools

Photo: SD73

Chase secondary school’s esports team will soon be going into its third year, with organizers hoping to expand the program to more schools across the district — and SD73 says it's prepared to provide the necessary tech infrastructure to make it happen.

Jessee Brake, who coaches esports and teaches math and science at Chase secondary, said the school’s esports team functions the same as any other sports team.

“There's two seasons — there's a fall season and a spring season. We run the program at school. So practices are held at school, game days are held at school,” said Brake.

“We meet twice a week so that we can practice together go over some strategies and kind of work on our overall teamwork.”

The program has been running for three years, offering competition on titles such as Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. to students interested in trying out.

BC School Sports has been running its esports program for two years, partnering with company PlayVS to organize the league's schedule and keep track of its statistics.

Brake said he is confident esports will become more commonplace in B.C. schools, and he'd like to see more uptake locally.

“We were able to make a BC School Sports league, so we were only pitted against teams that were a part of that league in B.C.,” he said.

“We're hoping that there's more buy in to more B.C. schools so that our pool of people participating and playing against each other gets larger and larger.”

In the past year, Brake said he has worked with Clearwater secondary to help kickstart SD73's second esports program.

Brake said once he's able to build a solid foundation for an esports league at Chase secondary, then the model can be replicated in other Kamloops-area schools.

“Clearwater is a success," he said.

"They were able to host the team for one season for Super Smash Bros., and I do want to see it be implemented in other schools in this district."

The program revolves around structure, with students committing one day a week for lunch-hour practices and another day for matches after school.

Brake said the program can also teach students to work co-operatively, fostering teamwork and community.

“The idea that your teammates are relying on you so having that aspect of are you being a good team member? Are you being accountable? Are you making good decisions?” Brake said.

Just like other sports teams, esports players are required to maintain a certain academic standing to remain on the team.

“I wasn't shy for benching students who were falling behind for a week, and then they'd have that week probation to try to get their their stuff together so that they could be back on the playing field the next week,” Brake said.

He said that the esports program helps to extend the same outlet found in traditional sports to more students.

“As the program expands and more parents see how it isn't just playing video games — we're creating a community. We have a bunch of boys that show up on a regular basis that would never originally hang out and create relationships,” said Brake.

“We're talking strategy, we're creating game plans and we're collaborating — we're doing everything you would typically see in any type of sport where the student has the passion to put the effort into it.”

Wayne Pinette, SD73's director of information and technology, said at the May 29 board of education meeting IT services will start outfitting computer labs with the infrastructure required if a school in the district wants to start an esports team.

“No different than in the gym — we make sure we have basketball nets and volleyball nets,” said Pinette.

“I'm pretty stoked about this. I don't think this is going away. I think this has potential.”