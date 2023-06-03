New owner hopes to carry on vision of Drake Cremation and Funeral Services

Photo: Mya Toews

New owner of Drake Cremation and Funeral Services hopes to carry on the company's legacy while incorporating new additions.

Nolan Adam has been in the funeral business for over 25 years and hopes to provide a smooth transition for the people in Kamloops surrounding area who need access to Drake's services.

“I will not be changing anything," Adam said.

"There will be some additions that have worked for me over the length of my career that I hope to incorporate or I hope that the people of Kamloops area find value with."

He officially bought the business last month.

“I know I have big shoes to fill," he said.

"My wife and kids and I are looking forward to getting involved in the Kamloops community and getting to know the wonderful people there."