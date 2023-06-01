NorthPaws giving away Canada Day family prize pack, including tickets, food, drinks

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a day at the ballpark for the family on Canada Day.

The prize package includes four tickets to the ‘Paws Canada Day game against the Kelowna Falcons, as well as four burgers or hot dogs and four non-alcoholic drinks.

To enter or for more information, click here.

The NorthPaws open their 2023 West Coast League season on Friday in Victoria against the HarbourCats. Their home opener is slated for June 6, when the Portland Pickles will visit Norbrock Stadium.