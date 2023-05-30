Police watchdog investigating weekend death of woman in Chase

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in Chase over the weekend.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s arm’s-length civilian police watchdog agency, the woman died at a home in Chase on Saturday.

“The IIO was notified of the death as police spoke to the woman the previous day,” IIO spokeswoman Rebecca Whalen told Castanet Kamloops.

Whalen said IIO investigators are trying to determine whether there is a connection between the death and the actions of police.

The IIO is called to investigate any incident in which a person in B.C. dies or is seriously injured as a result of an interaction with police.

The investigation is ongoing.