Cache Creek properties taken off evacuation alert as flood threat dissipates

Photo: Kristen Holliday Damage to Highway 97 from flooding in Cache Creek can be seen in the village on May 10.

Most Cache Creek residents who had been living under evacuation alerts due to high water in the community have been given the all clear.

The Village of Cache Creek rescinded all but one of its evacuation alerts on Tuesday morning.

While most residents are no longer on alert, an evacuation alert remains in effect for all units at 1055 Old Cariboo Rd.

Evacuation orders have previously been rescinded for a mobile home park on May 19, and for half of the residents who had been evacuated on May 15, allowing residents to return to their homes.

The evacuation alert being lifted means that residents should no longer be prepared to evacuate again in the case of further flooding.

The village said it sustained what is possibly “the worst damage ever caused by the creek” during the annual snow melt this year, following devastating flooding that saw over a million dollars in provincial emergency funding used.

While the village has noted river levels have been declining, a high-streamflow advisory for the Bonaparte River remains in place due to rainfall runoff last week.