Diabetes walk returns to the BC Wildlife Park to raise money for research

Photo: Shannon Jolley The beginning of last year's walk at the BC Wildlife Park.

The annual JDRF SunLife Walk to Cure Diabetes is coming back to Kamloops to help raise money for type one diabetes research.

This is the 30th anniversary for the walk, which is held in cities across Canada. The event is the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's largest research fundraiser.

The Kamloops walk is taking place at the BC Wildlife Park on June 11. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10:15 a.m., and the walk kicks off at 10:45 a.m.

Shannon Jolley from JDRF said she is expecting around 100 people to participate.

She said type one diabetes affects over 300,000 people in Canada, and thousands of families in the province.

“Type one diabetes is the bad one — it's the one that often occurs in childhood. It's an autoimmune disease where a person's body kills off the cells that produce insulin,” said Jolley.

“It was Canadian scientists who discovered insulin back in the 1920s. Canada had that great breakthrough, so Canada is going to be the one that cures diabetes.”

Jolley said Kamloops has already surpassed its fundraising goal for the upcoming walk.

Kamloops' pledged revenue goal was $20,000, but participants have already raised $20,463, with more than a week left until the walk.

People are participating in cities across B.C., including Kelowna, Vancouver, Victoria and Prince George. There will be almost 500 people walking in the province, and over 5,700 in the country.

“There's no cost to participate. Please just come out and show your support for all those people living with type one diabetes in Canada,” said Jolley.

The walk is open to anyone, and JDRF encourages families to come and show support. However, Kamloops participants should be aware that dogs aren't allowed on the walk.