Kamloops teen launches small business to ‘spread positivity’ and raise money for sick kids

Photo: Temi Aina Temi Aina, founder of The Meliora Closet, wearing her Beautiful Reasons T-shirt.

A Kamloops teenager has launched a T-shirt business that aims to "spread positivity" while donating a portion of proceeds toward helping sick kids.

Temi Aina, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student at Sa-Hali secondary, launched The Meliora Closet earlier this month with an eye toward helping her community.

Aina said she got the idea early last year, but the business didn’t come into fruition until 2023.

“I've been someone [who is] very interested in bettering the community and spreading positivity, in a way. So I wanted to be able to incorporate my love for that into a small business,” she said.

“I'm also very interested in pediatrics. That is actually what I want to be when I'm older — a pediatrician.”

Aina said she always wanted to start a small business and decided to incorporate her other passions into the project, as well.

“I'm honestly really happy with our initial launch," she said.

"I got a lot of support, which is great, but [my goal is] to see it grow and reach a larger demographic. Just being able to see it really have an impact."

There are two different T-shirt designs, created by Aina, available on her website, in four different colours.

For every 20 pieces sold, one is given to a child dealing with a medical challenge. A portion of profits are also donated to hospitals, clinics and organizations that offer pediatric support.