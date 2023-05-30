Charges unlikely for man arrested after fight during Memorial Cup opener

Photo: Candice Ward/CHL

Police say a man arrested Friday after allegedly picking fights with opposing fans at the opening game of the Memorial Cup will likely not face charges.

According to Mounties, a man was arrested at Sandman Centre at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, during the third period of a game between the host Kamloops Blazers and the QMJHL-champion Quebec Remparts.

“Officers attended and located a man who was allegedly attempting to start fights with people and was being restrained by another person,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

“The suspect was arrested for assault and cause a disturbance, lodged in cells to prevent repetition and released when sober.”

Evelyn said the man was released without a court date or conditions, an indication Mounties do not expect to recommend charges. She said that could change based on information investigators uncover.

A witness told Castanet the man was bickering with Remparts fans during the game, “just trying to start something for no reason.” She said the man left for a time and returned during the third period, when he attacked a Remparts fan.