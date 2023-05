Photo: Lucid Motors

The award-winning electric vehicle Lucid Air is coming to Tobiano this weekend for test drives.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Kamloops-area drivers can book a test drive in the fastest-charging electric car in the world.

The event will take place at the Tobiano Clubhouse, and test drives can be booked online.

More information can be found on the Tobiano website.