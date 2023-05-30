Three new art art exhibits coming to Kamloops' Old Courthouse in June

Photo: Kamloops Arts Council Drawing from 'Celebrating My Nigerian Roots' by Raluchukwu Ojah.

The Kamloops Arts Council has announced three new exhibits slated to debut in June at the Old Courthouse.

The exhibits are “Redefining the Perspective: the many forms of Indigenous Art” by the Indigenous Resurgence Project, “Celebrating My Nigerian Roots” by Raluchukwu Ojah, and “Wildebirds, Wildebeasts, and Wildewoods II” by Marlene Wildeman.

The Indigenous Resurgence Project is an art collective based in Kamloops that showcases the work of local First Nations artists.

“This collective exhibition is a way to show the unique and intricate diversity of artists in the area," the Kamloops Arts Council said in a news release.

"Indigenous artists and the pieces they create come in many different shapes, sizes, and designs — some following familiar patterns of traditional practices and others recontextualizing art in new and modern styles."

The show will be in the alcove and hallway galleries from June 3 through July 27.

Ral Ojah is a Nigerian artist studying at Thompson Rivers University. He is in his third year and hopes to one day open an art gallery.

He has an interest in contemporary issues and uses a variety of mediums to express different ideas.

Ojah’s show will be in the vault gallery from June 4 until June 28.

Marlene Wildeman began her artistic career as a writer and translator, working across North America. She then taught English and French in School District 73 for 17 years.

Wildeman started taking painting classes after her retirement. Her work has previously been shown at the Sagebrush Theatre.

In 2014, Wildeman was juried into The Federation of Canadian Artists. Her art consists of acrylic on canvas and is described as “highly original” by the Kamloops Arts Council.

Wildeman's show will be in the main gallery from June 4 until June 28.

The exhibits will all be shown in the Old Courthouse Cultural Center, 7 Seymour St. W., and will be open for viewing Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.