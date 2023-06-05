Mustard Seed calling for local support amid increase in demand

Photo: The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is putting out a call for community support due to increasing demand and costs.

“With food budgets being stretched thin for individuals and families we have seen an increase in demand for all facets of our food services," Laura Giesbrecht, the agency's senior director of food services, said in a news release.

"The number of guests being served at our hot meal programs, as well as those in need of additional hampers has dramatically increased. The continued support of our communities means that we do not have to turn anyone away that needs a meal or additional food resources."

The Mustard Seed's Laura Campbell, director of health and wellness, said great disparity exists for homeless people, and it's been exacerbated recently with the ongoing "affordability crisis."

“Our donor partners make access to these services possible for the growing number of individuals who are unable to pay out of pocket for these critical supports,” she said.

Donations can be made on The Mustard Seed's website.