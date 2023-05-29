New upgrades make Norbrock 'one of the nicest stadiums' in West Coast League, city says

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws The Kamloops NorthPaws will open their sophomore West Coast League season on June 2 in Victoria against the HarbourCats. Their home opener is slated for June 6, when the Portland Pickles will visit Norbrock Stadium on McArthur Island.

Norbrock Stadium has received a bit of a facelift in time for the Kamloops NorthPaws' sophomore West Coast League season.

Jeff Putnam, parks and civic facilities manager for the City of Kamloops, said there are two new upgrades to the stadium.

“We re-turfed the entire outfield area with new grass, as well we installed privacy screening along the outfield fences,” Putnam said.

The McArthur Island ballpark received multiple upgrades the previous year, including additional safety netting and new foul poles.

The city also installed an infield tarp that protects the field from getting wet when there is a rain delay.

Putnam said there are no more upgrades planned for this year.

“Currently, it's considered one of the nicest stadiums in the entire league," he said.

"We have really high satisfaction from all of the spectators and the players."

The 'Paws will open their 2023 WCL season on Friday in Victoria against the HarbourCats. Their home opener is slated for June 6, when the Portland Pickles will visit Norbrock Stadium.