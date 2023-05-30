Monument to honour First Nations veterans unveiled in Nicola Valley

Photo: Cameron Bridge The monument unveiling ceremony on Sunday.

A new monument in the Nicola Valley that honours First Nation veterans was unveiled during a ceremony over the weekend.

On Sunday, the monument was revealed in Shulus. It consists of three pillars, with the names of the fallen soldiers, along with a pictograph of an eagle and a remembrance message.

The unveiling began with prayers and welcome speeches from indigenous members of the community, including the Chief of the Lower Nicola band. Then there was a flyover by a Canadian Forces fighter jet, followed by the unveiling of the monument.

Members of the community told the history of First Nation veterans, followed by a roll call of the names of the soldiers and a sacred fire offering.

Cameron Bridge from the Nicola Valley First Nation Veterans Association said the monument is especially important because most of the soldiers honoured by the monument were not even recognized as citizens while fighting.

“It's important [because] it's a recognition of these Indigenous veterans," he said.

"Many of them weren't considered citizens, and yet they still took on the most onerous obligation of one’s citizenship — which would be to take up arms for your country's banner and fight its enemies."

Bridge said the community hopes to hold remembrance ceremonies at the monument in the future, and they are glad to have their own monument that honours the sometimes-forgotten heroes.