Flood watch lifted for South Thompson River, but water expected to stay high

Photo: Castanet High water seen earlier this month on the South Thompson River in Kamloops.

The South Thompson River has peaked, according to government officials, but it’s expected to remain high for a number of days.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre lifted its flood watch for the river on Monday morning, downgrading it to a high-streamflow advisory. Similar advisories were lifted for a number of waterways near Kamloops and in the Shuswap.

The agency issued a bulletin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday announcing the changes.

High-streamflow advisories on South Thompson tributaries, the Shuswap River and the Thompson River downstream of Kamloops Lake have been lifted, while a high-streamflow advisory for the Bonaparte River remains in place due to rainfall runoff last week.

“On the South Thompson River, levels have reached peak levels but have yet to experience a declining trend,” the agency said in the Monday morning bulletin.

“Levels are expected to remain high over the coming days before receding and no significant additional river rises are expected at this time.”

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is urging caution near fast-flowing waterways and potentially unstable riverbanks.

“Avoid recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high streamflow rivers or streams,” the bulletin reads.

“Remember, high streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning.”