Erwin's Fine Baking holding contest to find new owners, entry fee set at $1,000

Two local bakers are planning on selling their business, but only for the asking price of a $1,000 contest fee.

The owners of Erwin’s Fine Baking and Delicatessen, located on Mount Paul Way, are holding a contest to determine who will take over their business.

The contest requires prospective purchasers to submit an essay detailing why they should own the business and what it would mean to them, and a $1,000 fee.

Robin Haley, who owns Erwin’s with her husband Shawn Haley, said they chose to sell their business through a contest for multiple reasons, the first being that it exposes them to numerous potential buyers.

“It can be really hard to find the right person. You know, it's almost like handing your baby over to someone,” said Haley.

“We thought a contest would be the best way to reach the broadest scope of people possible, and hopefully find the exact right fit.”

Haley said the relatively small fee would also allow the new owner to avoid taking on debt, which could potentially harm the business as it's passed off.

“When you buy an existing business, it almost always requires the buyer to take on a tremendous amount of debt in order to do that,” said Haley.

“We wanted to find a way that the next people coming in would have the very best possibility of success, and we'd be able to thrive right from the outset.”

The contest will require a minimum of 500 entries by July 20.

The bakery says the contest may be extended another three months, until October 20, but if the minimum number of entries still isn’t reached then all payments will be refunded.

“For us, the possibility exists that we could end up earning more than we would if we went with a traditional sale,” said Haley.

“So kinda saw it as a win-win-win.”

The contest winner will receive the opportunity to complete a share purchase of the business upon completion of the due diligence by all interested parties during the 30-day transfer period.

This will include all equipment, inventory at the time of transfer, existing recipes, procedures manuals, and two weeks of hands-on training.

Haley said the successful candidate will exhibit both practical skills and experience, and the right values.

“For us, what it will boil down to is somebody who exhibits the commitment to quality, a sense of integrity, commitment to community and possibly has a vision,” said Haley.

“Then there's the practical side. Do they have the skill sets? Do they have the hard skill sets to be able to run a business and to run it successfully? Because we've been around for over five decades, and we'd like to keep that rolling.”

Haley said they felt the need to sell Erwin’s to avoid stagnation.

“Sometimes you see people who stay in the business and hang on to it too long. And you can tell the business starts to suffer, it gets tired. There's no new ideas,” said Haley.

“We don't want that to happen. We've worked too hard to keep this thriving, to keep it what it is, and we want Erwin's to continue to thrive.”

According to the contest's website, 10 finalists will be selected and have their essays reviewed by two independent judges, who will determine the winner.

According to Erwin's, the bakery is valued at $395,000.

Haley said the initial response has been “incredible” and she looks forward to hearing the stories of more contest entrants.

More information on the contest is available online at ownabakerycontest.ca.