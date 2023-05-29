Forecast calls for sunshine with temperatures expected to reach 30 C by weekend

Cindy White

Kamloops is forecast to receive a week of warm temperatures accompanied by plenty of sun, according to Environment Canada.

Skies will remain clear throughout the week, with temperatures expected to reach 30 C by the weekend.

Monday will see sunshine throughout the day as temperatures reach a high of 26 C. Weather will remain clear into the night, with the temperature dipping to a low of 11 C.

Tuesday will similarly see sun, with a high of 26 C during the day. Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the week, as temperatures reach a low of 9 C.

The sun will continue into Wednesday, with a daytime high of 24 C. Over the course of the night, skies are expected to remain clear as temperatures hit a low of 12 C.

Sunny skies will be continuing into Thursday, as temperatures look to reach a daytime high of 25 C. The overnight low is 13 C.

Temperatures will climb higher on Friday, reaching 28 C — around 5 C above seasonal averages. Friday night will cool off to a low of 14 C.

Sunny skies and temperatures reaching as high as 30 C are forecast over the weekend.